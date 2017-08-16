State Fair Announces Grand Marshalls

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair has selected Grand Marshals for the 2017 event. According to Chelsey Jungck, events and entertainment director, “Each year, we select folks that we believe represent the best of the best from agriculture and we also salute a serviceperson to represent veterans past and present during our Veterans Day Parade. Our Grand Marshals, because of the excellent work they do, are most worthy of the distinction.”

St. Libory, NE

Gaylord and Jeanie Jensen, from St. Libory, Nebraska, have been selected to serve as Grand Marshals on Saturday, Aug. 26. Gaylord and Jeanie Jensen have both been 4-H leaders in Howard County over the past years. The Jensen’s donate to the 4-H Council for trophies and medals.

Broken Bow, NE

LaVonne McGraw, from Broken Bow, Nebraska, has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Nebraska State Fair Celebration parade on Sunday, Aug. 27. LaVonne has served as Superintendent of the Agriculture Hall, assigning volunteers and organizing the Open Class entries for the Custer County Fair.

Clay Center, NE

Ron and Kay Christenson, from Clay Center, Nebraska, have been selected to serve as the Grand Marshals on Monday, Aug. 28. Ron has served as a Clay County Board Member for 36 years and, during that time, he was the president and grounds superintendent. Kay has been responsible for setting up the Clay County Fair School Art Exhibit for 30 years.

Columbus, NE

Robert Voboril, from Columbus, Nebraska, has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Platte County Ag Society Hall of Famer, Voboril has served 35 years with the University of Nebraska Extension as an educator. As the Platte County extension agent he ran a successful 4-H, FFA, and open class at the fair.

Beatrice, NE

Don and Jane Esau, from Beatrice, Nebraska, have been selected to serve as the Grand Marshals on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Don has been on the County Fair Board for 28 years and is highly involved in the livestock premium auction at the Gage County Fair. Since 1976, Jane has been a 4-H aide at the County Extension Office.

Grafton, NE

Dick and Deb Hoarty, from Grafton, Nebraska, have been selected to serve as the Grand Marshals on Thursday, Aug. 31. Together, they oversee the open class exhibits, collect tickets, and promote the Fillmore County fair throughout the summer.

Blue Hill, NE

Duane “Dewey” Lienemann, from Blue Hill, Nebraska, has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal on Friday, Sept. 1. Dewey has earned his title “Mr. Webster County Fair,” as this will be his 45th fair.

Indianola, NE

Ken and Karen Kircher, from Indianola, Nebraska, have been selected to serve as the Grand Marshals on Saturday, Sept. 2. Ken Kircher has served on the Red Willow County Fair Board since 1978. According to friends and family, Ken and Karen are always willing to lend a hand.

Fullerton, NE

Dave Wamberg, from Fullerton, Nebraska, has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal on Sunday, Sept. 3. Wamberg has been involved in the Nance County Fair for almost 20 years.

Grand Island, NE

Christopher (Chris) Marcello, from Grand Island, Nebraska, has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Nebraska State Fair Celebration Parade with a Salute to Our Veterans onMonday, Sept. 4. Chris joined the Nebraska National Guard on March 5, 1997. He was deployed to Bosnia (SFOR13) in 2003, then deployed to Ar Ramadi, Iraq from 2005-2006. He was later deployed to Kabul, Afghanastan from 2010 through 2011.

Jungck said, “The Grand Marshal program is a long tradition for the Nebraska State Fair, and we’re happy to say that we never run out of quality individuals and families to honor each year.”



The Nebraska State Fair runs from August 25 through September 4, in Grand Island.