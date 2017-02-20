Southeast Nebraska radio stations added to Rural Radio Network programming

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has expanded its footprint by adding three new affiliates in eastern Nebraska.

KUTT and KGMT in Fairbury along with KWBE in Beatrice are now airing ag programming from the Rural Radio Network. The stations are owned by Flood Communications.

“This move helps our coverage in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas,” said Adam Smith, NRRA Network Coordinator. “Dave Niedfelt is the farm director for the Fairbury and Beatrice stations. He’s done an excellent job for many years and we’re happy to work with him to provide even more ag information.”

The Rural Radio Network can now be heard on 15 radio stations serving parts of seven states.

KRVN AM and FM serve as the flagship stations for the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. Other stations owned by the NRRA include KNEB AM-FM in Scottsbluff, KTIC AM-FM in West Point, KAMI-AM in Cozad, KAWL / KTMX in York. Other affiliates include KCSR in Chadron and KNCY / KBIE Nebraska City.