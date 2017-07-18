class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248540 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
South Dakota teen killed in Northeast Nebraska crash | KTIC Radio

BY Associated Press | July 18, 2017
South Dakota teen killed in Northeast Nebraska crash

BRUNSWICK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a South Dakota teenager has been killed in a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Monday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Brunswick.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office says the car was northbound on Nebraska Highway 14 when it ran off the roadway into the west ditch and rolled before hitting a tree.

The 16-year-old driver was ejected. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

His name and hometown haven’t been released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
