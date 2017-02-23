Slick Roads Precede Heavy Snow

Even before the snow arrived, roads became slippery resulting in a number of accidents across the region. A number of roads are slushy.

Near Hooper, a semi jackknifed on Highway 275 resulting in traffic delays during rush hour. Earlier in the day there was a one vehicle rollover near the Travel Plaza on the outskirts of West Point.

The area is under a winter weather warning from 10 p.m. until midnight Friday.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE 336 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...Major winter storm will impact eastern Nebraska and western Iowa... .A powerful storm system will continue move into the area tonight and exit the area later on Friday. Heavy snow is expected over parts of the area with significant accumulations likely in central Nebraska through northern Iowa. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds will create considerable blowing and drifting snow with near blizzard conditions possible in some areas. NEZ015-032-033-042-043-240545- /O.CON.KOAX.WS.W.0003.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/ Thurston-Stanton-Cuming-Platte-Colfax- Including the cities of Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, and Schuyler 336 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * TIMING...Rain will be the primary precipitation type until mid evening before turning to a rain and snow mix toward midnight. All snow is expected then after midnight. Snowfall will continue on into Friday then gradually taper off early Friday evening. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. * WINDS...Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow with near blizzard conditions possible at times late tonight into Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibilities, with near whiteout conditions will make travel eventually become very hazardous to nearly impossible.