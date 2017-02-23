class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217883 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Slick Roads Precede Heavy Snow

Slick Roads Precede Heavy Snow

BY staff/NWS | February 23, 2017
Slick Roads Precede Heavy Snow

Even before the snow arrived, roads became slippery resulting in a number of accidents across the region.  A number of roads are slushy.

Near Hooper, a semi jackknifed on Highway 275 resulting in traffic delays during rush hour.  Earlier in the day there was a one vehicle rollover near the Travel Plaza on the outskirts of West Point.

The area is under a winter weather warning from 10 p.m. until midnight Friday.

Check for the latest cancellations and delays under the weather closings/cancellations tab above.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
336 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017

...Major winter storm will impact eastern Nebraska and western
Iowa...

.A powerful storm system will continue move into the area tonight
and exit the area later on Friday. Heavy snow is expected over
parts of the area with significant accumulations likely in central
Nebraska through northern Iowa. In addition to the snow, strong
northwest winds will create considerable blowing and drifting snow
with near blizzard conditions possible in some areas.

NEZ015-032-033-042-043-240545-
/O.CON.KOAX.WS.W.0003.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/
Thurston-Stanton-Cuming-Platte-Colfax-
Including the cities of Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago,
Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, and Schuyler
336 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...

* TIMING...Rain will be the primary precipitation type until mid
  evening before turning to a rain and snow mix toward midnight.
  All snow is expected then after midnight. Snowfall will
  continue on into Friday then gradually taper off early Friday
  evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are
  expected with locally higher amounts possible.

* WINDS...Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will
  likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow with near
  blizzard conditions possible at times late tonight into Friday
  evening.

* IMPACTS...Reduced visibilities, with near whiteout conditions
  will make travel eventually become very hazardous to nearly
impossible.
