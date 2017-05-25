Slaying suspect’s mom pleads not guilty to accessory charge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The mother of a northeast Nebraska slaying suspect has pleaded not guilty to an accessory charge.

According to reports, 38-year-old Natasha Wolfe entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

She’s accused of kicking 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. once during his fatal fight with her son April 23 in Winnebago on the Winnebago Reservation.

Authorities say that after the fight Wolfe let her son, 19-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe, and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick go to her house and wash their blood-covered clothes.

Court records say Jeremiah Wolfe reported that a fight broke out between him and Redhorn and that he put Redhorn in a headlock until he quit struggling.

Jeremiah Wolfe and Merrick have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder.