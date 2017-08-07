Sights And Sounds Tonight In West Point – Candidates Forum On Tuesday

The Rural Future Institute’s Interns from UNL have organized Sights & Sounds in West Point.

This event will happen on Monday August 7th at 7pm under the portico at the Nielsen Center.

Bring your lawn chairs and snacks for an evening of culture and fun.

Performing will be Dustin Prinz, Front Porch Pickers, Quince Dancers, and Emcee Frank Ebang. Sponsors include West Point Arts Council, Cuming County Economic Development and the West Point Chamber of Commerce.

A Candidate’s Forum will be held at the Nielsen Center in West Point on Tuesday, August 8th at 2 p.m. Local candidates are invited to take part.