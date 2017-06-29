Severe Weather Rakes Northeast Nebraska Again

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across northeast Nebraska this afternoon and this evening with a tornado warning issued for northwestern Cedar County during the 6 pm hour.
At 6:10 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located four miles southeast of Wynot, or 10 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 40 miles per hour.
Cuming, Thurston, Madison, Stanton and Burt counties were also among areas placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Baseball size hail fell in the area of Lewis and Clark Lake four miles west of the dam.