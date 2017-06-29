class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245226 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Severe Weather Rakes Northeast Nebraska Again | KTIC Radio

Severe Weather Rakes Northeast Nebraska Again

BY Staff | June 29, 2017
Photo by Cheri Eichhoff. just 4 miles south of tornado on Highway 81.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across northeast Nebraska this afternoon and this evening with a tornado warning issued for northwestern Cedar County during the 6 pm hour.

 

At 6:10 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located four miles southeast of Wynot, or 10 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 40 miles per hour.

 

Cuming, Thurston, Madison, Stanton and Burt counties were also among areas placed under a  severe thunderstorm warning.

 

 

Baseball size hail fell in the area of Lewis and Clark Lake four miles west of the dam.

 

 

