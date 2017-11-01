Sentencing set for driver in fatal Colfax County accident

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Schuyler man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident.
According to reports, 27-year-old Jesus Vasquez De La Cruz pleaded no contest in Colfax County District Court to manslaughter.
He was driving a pickup truck in April 2016 when it went out of control on a rural road north-northwest of Schuyler.
His passenger, 24-year-old Moises Aguilar-Aguilar, was fatally injured.
The county attorney’s office is recommending a four-month jail sentence and $5,000 restitution as part of a plea deal.
The judge is not bound by the agreement.
The sentencing is set for Jan. 10.