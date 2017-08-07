Sentences Handed Out In Stanton County District Court

On Monday in Stanton County District Court the following sentences were handed out by District Judge James Kube.

Joshua Martinez, 34, formerly of Norfolk was sentenced to one year in the county jail on a charge of Third Degree Sexual Assault. He was arrested last year following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office into the assault of a teenage female at a Woodland Park residence where Martinez lived at the time.

Matthew Robinson, 41, of Fremont was sentenced to 24 months of intensive supervised probation following his conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and carrying a Concealed Weapon (handgun). He was arrested in January by the Sheriff’s office near Pilger. That arrest led to Robinson being connected to several thefts in area counties and the discovery of stolen property at his Fremont residence. Robinson was also sentenced to ninety days in jail.

Bruce Hogan, 30, Stanton was sentenced to 21 days in jail following his conviction for Attempted Third Degree Domestic Assault. Hogan was arrested last year by the Sheriff’s office in Stanton. The incident led to his female victim being hospitalized with injuries she received in the assault.

Austin Murphy 20, Pilger was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ninety days in jail following his conviction for Third Degree Sexual Assault. Murphy was arrested December by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office following an investigation into the incident at a rural Stanton County residence.

Bailey Beaumont, 20, Norfolk was sentenced to 18 months of Probation and ninety days in jail following his conviction for Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hashish Oil). He was arrested earlier this year by the Sheriff’s office following a traffic stop east of Norfolk.

Pleading guilty in District Court were Samantha Koenig, 31, of Carroll to a Probation Violation. She was on probation for Forgery following an investigation by the Sheriff’s office that led to her arrest. Gage Kment, 18, of Stanton pled guilty to charges of being a Minor in Possession of a Handgun and Possession of Marijuana. He was arrested earlier this year in Stanton by the Sheriff’s office. He faces charges in Cuming County for allegedly using that handgun in shooting at an occupied vehicle. Both are to be sentenced in October.

Arthur Ebert, 31, of Stanton entered guilty pleas to felony charges of First Degree Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment in the First Degree. He was arrested last fall by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office in Stanton shortly after the assault took place. He has been in custody since on a parole violation and he faces up to fifty years in prison when sentenced in October by Judge James Kube.