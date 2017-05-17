Senator Walz Votes For $1.1-Billion In Spending Cuts

The legislature approved the final biennium budget today, cutting approximately $1.1 billion in spending. Senator Lynne Walz stated, “facing a billion dollar shortfall in my first legislative session was challenging. I voted to make necessary spending cuts that were needed to balance the budget.”

Governor Ricketts line-item vetoed parts of the budget, most notably appropriations to the University of Nebraska and the Department of Health and Human Services. Walz said, “I fought to keep vital services that individuals need in our community. Governor Ricketts took away services for people with disabilities, children, and the elderly. These cuts will exclusively impact rural Nebraska. We need to protect the most vulnerable and he failed to do that for people in my district.”

“I voted for $1.1 billion in spending cuts. I don’t think it is unreasonable to fight for a few million dollars to protect those who cannot protect themselves. It’s disheartening to know that many rural nursing homes may close and people with developmental disabilities will not have access to services they need.”