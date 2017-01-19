Senator Walz Introduces 11 Bills In First Session

In the first ten days of the 105th Nebraska Legislature, Senator Lynne Walz, District 15, introduced eleven bills.

Sen. Walz said, “I am honored to serve the people of Dodge County and their interests. I truly believe that through working together we can make our communities and state become a better place to work, live and raise a family. This session I have decided to focus on

creating opportunities to help workers and businesses be more prosperous, the future of our children and the safety of our community. These are issues that I heard directly as I met with

voters at their doors during the campaign.”

Walz introduced LB444, which would prohibit cities and counties from canceling health insurance coverage for injured law enforcement officers. In 2016, Deuel County Deputy Mike Hutchinson lost his family health insurance because he wasn’t working the minimum 30 hours a week to receive insurance while recovering from an assault on December 3, 2015 where he was shot four times.

Walz stated, “Police officers keep our neighborhoods safe. It is important to protect the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect us. Currently they are only guaranteed coverage in the case of an assault for up to thirty days. Sometimes there are injuries incurred in the line of duty that have effects lasting longer than one month.”

Walz also introduced legislation to help people get back to work. LB551 would change certain requirements for real property appraisers. LB364 would change requirements for landscape

architects and redefine the difference of a landscape architect compared to other jobs in the same field.

“Sometimes there are too many restrictions in place and we must focus on the one’s that aren’t necessary so we can allow Nebraskans to work”, Walz said.

LB473 would require employers who employ six people or more to offer paid fifteen minute breaks for every four hours worked. “People in Nebraska have a work ethic that I believe is unparalleled. Other states have similar laws. By giving the workers a break you reduce stress, when you reduce stress motivation goes up and when motivation goes up productivity increases.”

LB522, LB523, and LB524 make provisions in statutes regarding internet services and how we can expand high speed internet to rural communities. “I’ve heard loud and clear from constituents in rural communities that our internet is not good enough to compete with our urban centers to bring new economic development. Providing more access to high speed internet will also expand

educational and healthcare opportunities. This is a minor step in the right direction for what we want to accomplish over the next four years.”

Walz introduced four bills regarding education and the well being of our students. LB235 would clarify requirements to the Summer Food Service Program for low-income students to ensure they have at least one hot meal a day during the summer. LB490 would adopt the College Choice Act to allow grants to be rewarded to low-income students wishing to attend private colleges, such as Midland University, without taking away money from public schools. LB524 would increase state aid for Pre-K education. LB552 would establish the Children’s Connection Program which would make mental health services more readily available to rural students that otherwise

wouldn’t have access.

“Focusing on our kids is a must if we expect them to stay and be

contributors in our society in the future. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation that will help the well-being of our students, giving them an early start to the learning process, and allow them to

pick the setting that is best for them to succeed in their post-secondary education.”

Walz has also co-sponsored ten bills to date.

For more information contact our office at 402-471-2625 or at lwalz@leg.ne.gov