Senator Walz Calls For Resignation Of Senator Bill Kintner

Senator Bill Kintner, Papillion, again is under fire after re-tweeting a controversial image shaming women’s appearance. Kintner has been widely criticized for his comments and treatment of women in the past, including the cybersex scandal on a state computer that came to light in July 2016.

Senator Walz, Fremont, joined the chorus of state lawmakers calling on Kintner to resign.

On the floor of the legislature, Walz stated, “While I was campaigning, this issue came to light. And honestly, I could not believe the disrespect that was shown to women, his wife, his family and colleagues. Moreover, I wondered how a person who works in the very body that makes the law, could so openly think it’s okay. How can we expect our citizens to follow the law if we don’t.”

Walz said her office has received emails and phone calls over the past day to remove Kintner from office. “I call on Senator Kintner to resign. Today. If he doesn’t resign today, I will work with other senators to find out the quickest way to remove Senator Kintner from the legislative body,” Walz added.

Senator Bob Krist, Omaha, introduced a resolution on Tuesday, January 24th to expel Kintner from office.

The resolution was laid over by Speaker Jim Scheer, Norfolk, to continue debate on previously scheduled

bills.