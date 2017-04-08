Senator Brasch’s Weekly Column

Week fourteen of the first biennium of the 105th Legislature consisted of days 58 through 61 of this 90-day session.



On Wednesday, LB 338, the bill that would change the method of agricultural land valuation to an income-potential based system, advanced from the Revenue Committee on a 6-2 vote. This is the bill I introduced at the request of Governor Ricketts, and the bill I also designated as my priority bill. LB 337 (the Governor’s income tax relief bill) and 338 were both amended into LB 461, which received a priority designation by the Revenue Committee for this session. LB 338 would begin to go into effect this year. The Agricultural Land Valuation Committee would meet for the first time in November 2017, and agricultural land valuations next year will be done by income-potential.

It was decided by the Revenue Committee that LB 337 and 338 would come out of committee in one bill as a tax relief package. According to the Tax Foundation, Nebraska is a high tax state for certain categories of taxes relative to other states. The income tax cuts will be phased in over an eight year period beginning in 2020, but will begin only if the expected rate of growth in net General Fund receipts is 3.5 percent or greater for the following fiscal year. The Tax Rate Review Committee shall meet in November of each year to make this projection.

In November 2019, if it is projected that tax receipts will exceed expenditures by 3.5 percent or more, then the first tax cut of the top bracket would be implemented, decreasing the top bracket from 6.84 percent to 6.73 percent. This process will continue until the top bracket reaches 5.99 percent. Single individuals filing taxes who make $29,000 or more are in the top tax bracket, and married couples filing jointly who make $58,000 or more are also in the top tax bracket.

On Wednesday, Governor Ricketts signed LB 46 into law, which was the “choose life” license plate bill. It passed Final Reading by a vote of 35-8. This legislation is the first pro-life legislation signed into law in Nebraska since 2011, when the Legislature passed LB 690. That was a bill I introduced that required parental consent in order for a minor to have an abortion, except in cases of a medical emergency.



On Tuesday, the Legislature advanced LB 427 to Select File by a vote of 29-11. The intent of this bill is to help ensure that girls, who become pregnant and have yet to graduate from high school, can still be successful in their schoolwork despite their difficult circumstance. It requires all school districts to adopt a policy that the Department of Education shall create, which identifies procedures to provide for student absences due to pregnancy; provide alternative methods to keep a pregnant or parenting student in school by allowing coursework to be accessed at home or accommodating tutoring visits, online courses, or a similar supplement to classroom attendance; identify alternatives for accommodating lactation by providing students with private, hygienic spaces to express breast milk during the school day; and establish a procedure for schools which do not have an in-school child care facility to assist student-parents by identifying child care providers for purposes of placing their children in child care facilities. All public, private, denominational, or parochial day schools shall provide for private or appropriate facilities or accommodation for milk expression and storage.

On Monday, LB 641 advanced to Final Reading. This legislation directs the Department of Economic Development to establish a Bioscience Innovation Program under the Business

Innovation Act and creates the Biosciences Innovation Cash Fund. Proponents of the bill argued that it will help encourage the development of new technologies and create new startup businesses in the bioscience sector. The fund will have available $2 million in grant money for which bioscience businesses can apply. This program terminates when the fund runs out.

