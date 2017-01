Schools Close – Travel Discouraged Due To Ice Storm

Schools in West Point and much of the surrounding area have cancelled classes today due to the icy roads. Check the latest cancellations and delays under the weather/closings and cancellations tab.

The Nebraska State Patrol is urging people to stay off the roads if possible as an ice storm moves across the region.

Several crashes across the state, including a fiery collision involving two semitrailer trucks, were blamed on the icy conditions Sunday.

State Patrol Colonel Brad Rice says the storm has created hazardous conditions.

On Sunday morning, two trucks , crashed around 9 a.m. on Interstate 80 west of Kearney. The highway was closed for several hours.

A snow plow even slid off the road in Adams County.

Ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch appear likely in Nebraska and Iowa, making driving dangerous and threatening to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service.

Ice Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 321 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 ...FREEZING RAIN EVENT CONTINUES TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION LIKELY ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. .A COMBINATION OF RAIN...FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE AREA INTO MONDAY EVENING. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE FROM SOUTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA INTO WESTERN IOWA. MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-THURSTON-STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON- BUTLER-SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE-SALINE- JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-RICHARDSON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...MISSOURI VALLEY... WOODBINE...LOGAN...DUNLAP...HARLAN...COUNCIL BLUFFS...GLENWOOD... RED OAK...SIDNEY...HAMBURG...TABOR...FARRAGUT...CLARINDA... SHENANDOAH...PENDER...MACY...WALTHILL...WINNEBAGO...STANTON... WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH...OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR... COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER...FREMONT...BLAIR...DAVID CITY...WAHOO... ASHLAND...YUTAN...OMAHA...BELLEVUE...PAPILLION...LA VISTA... SEWARD...MILFORD...LINCOLN...PLATTSMOUTH...NEBRASKA CITY... CRETE...WILBER...FAIRBURY...BEATRICE...TECUMSEH...STERLING... AUBURN...PAWNEE CITY...TABLE ROCK...FALLS CITY 321 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * TIMING...PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE FREEZING RAIN ARE LIKELY THIS MORNING. SOME LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA MAY WARM ENOUGH DURING THE DAY TO THE POINT THAT FREEZING RAIN COULD CHANGE TO JUST RAIN. PRECIPITATION MAY THEN TURN BACK TO FREEZING RAIN IN THE EVENING...AND CHANGE TO A LIGHT SNOW MIX BEFORE ENDING LATER TONIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH THE EVENT ARE EXPECTED TO BE FROM A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH. SOME LOCATIONS...MAINLY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA...COULD SEE OVER HALF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS...ACCUMULATIONS OF SLEET SHOULD BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. SNOW AMOUNTS SHOULD BE LESS THAN AN INCH. * IMPACT...HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL DUE TO ICY ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE ICE COVERED AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS THAT SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL... KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT...FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS COULD LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 438 PM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 IAZ043-055-056-069-079-080-090-091-NEZ011-012-015>018-030>034- 042>045-050>053-065>068-078-088>093-161245- MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-KNOX-CEDAR-THURSTON-ANTELOPE-PIERCE-WAYNE-BOONE-MADISON- STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON-BUTLER- SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE-SALINE- JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-RICHARDSON- 438 PM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA... WEST CENTRAL IOWA...EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. .DAY ONE...TONIGHT AND MONDAY PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN AND OR SLEET WILL OCCUR OVER MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA FOR THE OVERNIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATIONS COULD REACH AROUND A QUARTER OF AN INCH OVERNIGHT... ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TRAVEL MAY BE HAZARDOUS. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. INITIALLY THIS EVENING...PRECIPITATION CHANCES ARE LOWEST IN THE NORTHERN PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...BUT CHANCES AND COVERAGE WILL INCREASE THERE OVERNIGHT. THE PRECIPITATION TYPE THERE SHOULD BE A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND POSSIBLY LIGHT SNOW. ICE ACCUMULATIONS IN MOST OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOULD BE FROM AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH...UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. ON MONDAY...PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE HEAVIER... OVER ALL OF THE AREA...AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY BE HEAVIER AS WELL. THERE WILL BE A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND RAIN OVER SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS COULD REACH BETWEEN ONE TENTH AND FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH... POSSIBLY LEADING TO TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE. PRECIPITATION ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA IS FORECAST TO BE A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW. SNOW AMOUNTS WOULD BE MAINLY AROUND AN INCH OR LESS. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY EVENING...THEN DECREASE OVERNIGHT. ACROSS SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...WE EXPECT A MIX OF RAIN...FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND POSSIBLY SOME LIGHT SNOW. ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...THE PRECIPITATION TYPE IS EXPECTED TO BE LIGHT SNOW OR POSSIBLY A PERIOD OF SLEET IN THE EVENING. IT APPEARS THAT THERE WILL BE A CHANCE FOR SOME FREEZING RAIN OR SNOW FOR AT LEAST PARTS OF THE AREA NEXT WEEKEND. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... SPOTTER ACTIVATION WILL NOT BE NEEDED TONIGHT OR MONDAY...BUT PLEASE REPORT ANY SIGNIFICANT ICING OR DAMAGE.