Safety Nate Gerry Ineligible For Bowl Game

BY staff | December 22, 2016
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska will be without senior safety Nate Gerry at the Music City Bowl.

Coach Mike Riley announced today that Gerry and backup cornerback Boaz Joseph are ineligible.

Riley says it wasn’t due to a behavior problem, but was related to violation of a university rule. Apparently something to do with academics.

Garry was three tackles short of making it ito the school’s top five . He finished his career with 273 tackles.

Also out for the bowl game is senior wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp, who recently had surgery on his knee.

Senior quarterback Tommy Armstrong is also nursing a hamstring and may not be able to play.

