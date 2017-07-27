Rural Stanton Man Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges

On Wednesday afternoon the Stanton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence southwest of Stanton that resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old rural Stanton man on weapons and drug charges.

Ernie Mastny was taken into custody at his residence on alleged charges of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Mastny is being held in the Antelope County jail pending the posting of bond that is set at $50,000.00. Mastny is a convicted felon who has been in prison three previous times.

Also Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a farm residence about ten miles southeast of Stanton that led to the recovery of seven stolen firearms that were believed to have been stolen earlier this year in a residential burglary.

Several other stolen items were also recovered and those believed responsible have been identified and are currently being sought on felony charges.