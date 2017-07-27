class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250410 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Rural Stanton Man Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges | KTIC Radio

Rural Stanton Man Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges

BY Courtesy: Stanton Co. Sherrif | July 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Rural Stanton Man Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges

On Wednesday afternoon the Stanton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence southwest of Stanton that resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old rural Stanton man on weapons and drug charges.

 

Ernie Mastny was taken into custody at his residence on alleged charges of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

 

Mastny is being held in the Antelope County jail pending the posting of bond that is set at $50,000.00. Mastny is a convicted felon who has been in prison three previous times.

 

Also Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a farm residence about ten miles southeast of Stanton that led to the recovery of seven stolen firearms that were believed to have been stolen earlier this year in a residential burglary.

 

Several other stolen items were also recovered and those believed responsible have been identified and are currently being sought on felony charges.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: