Rural Healthcare to be discussed during Nebraska radio program on August 1st

Rural Healthcare is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum. It will air on Tuesday August 1, 2017, from 3:00pm to 4:00pm CDT on 880 AM KRVN-Lexington, 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff, 840 AM KTIC-West Point and 1600 AM KNCY-Nebraska City. The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network.

Guests will include Leslie Marsh and Allan Jenkins. Jenkins is Professor of Economics at University of Nebraska-Kearney. He has a focus on rural healthcare economics and will be discussing the latest version of the healthcare overhaul in Congress. Marsh is President of the Nebraska Rural Health Association and CEO of Lexington Regional Health Center. She will discuss how current federal healthcare legislation is affecting rural hospitals and other challenges of rural hospitals.

The program will be hosted by the Rural Radio Network’s Dave Schroeder and Dirk Christensen.