Roughly 70 vehicles become victim to late Feb. storm | KTIC Radio

Roughly 70 vehicles become victim to late Feb. storm

BY Tyler Cavalli/York Co. Sheriff's Office | February 24, 2017
RRN/ Accident scene on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 363 Friday Februry 24, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Jill Brown)

Blizzard-like conditions forced the closure of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln for several hours Friday, as a slow-moving storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in western Nebraska as it moved east through Iowa.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said that about 60 miles of the interstate was closed from west of Lincoln to Waco due to a pile up that included 19 separate vehicles at mile marker 363. The accident was called in at 10:42 a.m. when a semi jackknifed, blocking both westbound lanes. The poor visibility caused vehicles to take evasive action and caused a chain reaction. Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

COURTESY/ Semis in median near Waco on Interstate 80. (Courtesy of Jill Brown).

Also, the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed from York to Seward. The patrol said weather, road conditions and multiple accidents led to the decision to close the stretches. The westbound lanes were closed for roughly three hours.

The sheriff’s office and NSP worked eight other accidents on I-80 between mile markers 346-365. A total of 37 vehicles were damaged. An estimated 60-70 vehicles were either damaged or slid into the ditch.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Waco and York Fire Departments assisted throughout the day.

Video Courtesy of Facebook/Amy Fischer

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
