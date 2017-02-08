Revived legislation may donate land to Northeast Community College

LINCOLN–A proposed bill may donate a plot of land to Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk introduced LB376 to give a plot of nearly 44 acres of unused land, previously part of the Norfolk Regional Center, to Northeast Community College. The college would likely develop the property as a technology and entrepreneurial center.

“As a body, we’ve already agreed to invest the property as a state to the community,” Scheer said. “The problem right now is the struggle to come up with an adequate or fair price.”

Scheer said that the property has been appraised a few times. The prices were anywhere from $3,000 to $34,000 dollars per acre.

“I will tell you, there is not much in Nebraska that would fetch $34,000 an acre,” Scheer said.

Scheer clarified that because the land is next to the Norfolk Regional Center, a sex offender treatment facility, the price should not be near $34,000 per acre.

Bo Botelho, the chief operations officer for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, offered neutral testimony to LB376. He said the property appraisal was for $1.4 million, about $33,000 per acre. He also said the college questioned that appraisal and is waiting for results on another appraisal.

Botelho said that typically governments sell such land at or around the appraised value and use the money to offset costs of development. Any excess money would then be used for other state projects.

Scheer said donating land like this is not uncommon. The state has already donated land to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After the Nebraska State Fair was moved from Lincoln to Grand Island, the state turned the land over to the university. That land has since been developed into the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Michael Chipps, president of Northeast Community College, said the college has similar plans for the land. He said it would be developed into a technology and applied research park.

Chipps said that wouldl help students learn technology and research, give students technology internships and help bolster the economy in northeast and rural Nebraska.

Scheer and Chipps agree that the land should not be evaluated as commercial property because the city would have no use for it. So an appraisal should be much less than the last estimate.

“It’s farm land, not commercial land,” Chipps said. “It is also landlocked by the college.”

In 2015, LB57, a bill also proposed by Scheer, appropriated $1 million to clear the land of old buildings and clean up the land. Scheer proposed to donate the land that year, too, but the land was only cleaned.

“I just don’t want this to take another two or three years,” Scheer said. “The sooner the better. They have waited much too long.”