The “Remembering Our Fallen” national memorial will be on display at the Cuming County Fair.

The memorial will be escorted into West Point by the Legion Riders Thursday morning. They’ll join the memorial at Sapp Brothers in Fremont at 8:00 a.m. and proceed to West Point, arriving around 8:40 a.m.

Volunteers are still needed to sit with the memorial at the fair booth. Contact Rick Wimer if you’re interested.