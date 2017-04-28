Relief painting class to be offered at Northeast

NORFOLK – A new painting class is coming to Northeast Community College in May.

Relief Painting (ARTS 5163/17S & CRN #70526) will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17, from 6-9 p.m. in Room 105A of the Weller Building on the Norfolk campus.

Participants will learn to create a low-relief design on canvas and then paint it. They will choose the design and colors for their paintings, and Instructor Heather Gates will demonstrate the processes and offer suggestions along the way.

The first session will focus on drawing the raised pattern onto the canvas, and the second session will be dedicated to finishing techniques.

Supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the course. Cost of the class is $72.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.