Rebuild Nebraska Members Respond To LB 461

Today, members of Rebuild Nebraska issued statements reacting to LB 461, which will be debated by the Nebraska Legislature on Friday, April 21. Rebuild Nebraska opposes a tax structure like the one proposed in LB 461 because it likely would mean large tax cuts for the wealthiest Nebraskans paid for by tax increases on other Nebraskans and cuts to services that are vital to our state and its economy.

“Nebraska needs a tax system that protects our middle-class and low-income families while making sure we have a stable revenue source for our state,” said Anne Hindery, CEO of Nonprofit Association of the Midlands. “LB 461 would place a greater burden on families that are already struggling, potentially creating a greater demand for direct services from nonprofits. With our state already facing tough economic circumstances, now is not the time to make unneeded cuts that could hurt the majority of Nebraskans.”

“LB 461 is bad for kids and bad for schools,” said Karen Kilgarin, Director of Public Affairs and Communications of the Nebraska State Education Association. “The State of Nebraska is already 49th in the Nation in the proportion of state aid for K-12 Education. Implementing a massive tax cut, such as is proposed in the bill will make it nearly impossible for the State to provide adequate and necessary funding for K-12 as well as higher education. School districts would likely see drastic cuts in state aid under LB461.”

“LB461 makes no sense; it is fiscally irresponsible to reduce a current revenue stream when the state is already a billion dollars in deficit,” said John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union. “It does not fix what’s wrong with agricultural land valuations it does not provide real property tax relief and it undermines the legislature’s ability to provide real property tax relief in the future and adequately fund K-12 education. Rather than providing our state’s farmers and ranchers the property tax relief they need, this bill provides the biggest tax relief for those who need it least.”

“Nebraskans are not clamoring for LB 461,” said Mike Marvin, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. “This bill is being pushed onto our state by way of intense political pressure, not by a call from the people of Nebraska. Nebraskans want property tax relief, not the income tax cuts that account for the lion’s share of LB 461’s tax cuts. This bill is tone deaf to what our state’s residents really want and need.”

***

Rebuild Nebraska is a group of Nebraska stakeholders and more than 20 organizations dedicated to rebuilding Nebraska’s families, communities, businesses, schools, infrastructure, and workforce though a stable, sustainable, and progressive tax system.