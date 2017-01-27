class="single single-post postid-211415 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Private School Leaders Rally For Nebraska Tax Credit Bill | KTIC Radio

Private School Leaders Rally For Nebraska Tax Credit Bill

BY AP | January 27, 2017
School choice advocates are urging Nebraska lawmakers to
approve a tax credit that would reimburse donors for every dollar they give to scholarship funds that send students to private schools.

The bill presented to a legislative committee on Thursday would add Nebraska to a list of 17 states with similar tax credits, including Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota.
Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion says he introduced the measure to help more families afford a private education if they choose. The state would cap the total amount of tax credits at $10 million in 2018, an amount that would increase annually if more than 90 percent of the tax credits are claimed in the previous year.
Some senators say it’s a backdoor way to provide state funding for private schools.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
