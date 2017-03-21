Pregnant Woman Involved In Crash In Stanton County

A two vehicle accident this morning around 9:15 on Highway 275 in Stanton County sent one person to the hospital.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Koehler, of Norfolk lost control of his van on icy road conditions and crossed the median about eight miles east of Norfolk, into the path of a car driven by 29-year-old Ashley Leonard of Pacific Junction, Iowa.

Leonard, who is pregnant, was taken to FRHS by Stanton County rescue for treatment of a possible internal injury.

Koehler was not injured and was cited for speed too fast for conditions.