BY staff | March 21, 2017
Pregnant Woman Involved In Crash In Stanton County

A two vehicle accident this morning around 9:15 on Highway 275 in Stanton County sent one person to the hospital.

 

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Koehler, of Norfolk lost control of his van on icy road conditions and crossed the median about eight miles east of Norfolk, into the path of a car driven by 29-year-old Ashley Leonard of Pacific Junction, Iowa.

 

Leonard, who is pregnant, was taken to FRHS by Stanton County rescue for treatment of a possible internal injury.

 

Koehler was not injured and was cited for speed too fast for conditions.

 

