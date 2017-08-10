class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253104 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 10, 2017
Police ID man killed in crash of semi, pickup in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Fremont police in eastern Nebraska have identified a man killed in the crash of a semitrailer and pickup truck that occurred in the northeastern section of town near a Wal-Mart.

Police say in a written statement that the 11 a.m. Thursday crash on Highway 30 killed 63-year-old Stanley Von Seggern of Fremont.

Investigators say Von Seggern was driving pickup and pulled out onto Highway 30 in front of the semitrailer, leading to the collision.

Von Seggern was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old semi driver from North Bend was not injured.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
