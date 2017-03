A kickoff dinner to unveil plans for an American Veterans Park in West Point will be held March 26th at the Nielsen Center.

The committee behind the park has come up with a design.

Tickets are available at Cuming County banks and from committee members , including Bernie Hunke with Veterans Services at the county courthouse. Tickets are $75 and $125 for two.

Happy hour is at 5 pm with a cash bar and the dinner begins at 6 and the program at 7.