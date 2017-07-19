class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248700 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Pilot Injured in Northeast Nebraska Spray Plane Crash

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2017
A pilot has been flown to an Iowa hospital after the crash
of his crop-dusting plane in northeast Nebraska.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were sent around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a field 7 miles (12 kilometers) west and 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Pierce. The plane was spraying fields before the crash.

The unidentified pilot was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says the plane is owned by Bloomfield Ag & Aerial Service.

The crash cause is being investigated.

