Funeral services are pending for 18-year-old Jayda Oligmueller of Pilger. Oligmueller died from an apparent rollover accident near Clearwater just after midnight Sunday.

Services are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Investigators have said her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve about a half mile west of Clearwater. Oligmueller was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were treated for minor injuries.