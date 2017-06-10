Pedestrian Critically Injured On West Dodge Near Elkhorn

A woman was critically injured last night when she walked across West Dodge Road at 180th and was struck by a car.

Police say the pickup she was riding in stopped along the side of the interstate. Appearing upset, 43 year old Lynn Poppe got out of the pickup and walked leisurely across the westbound lanes, appearing to get struck on purpose. Several cars avoided her but she was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV.

She suffered broken ribs and a partially severed leg and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, 46 year old Evan Osborn was cited for DUI.