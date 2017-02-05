class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213501 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Patriots Launch Record-Breaking Comeback To Win Super Bowl | KTIC Radio

Patriots Launch Record-Breaking Comeback To Win Super Bowl

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Patriots Launch Record-Breaking Comeback To Win Super Bowl
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tom Brady has a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after the biggest comeback in the game’s history, and one of the greatest catches.

James White ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots drove to the tying score with help from a unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender’s shoe.

James White ran 1 yard for a touchdown, and Brady’s 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28-all with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass. Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: