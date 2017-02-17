Patriot Guard Riders To Attend Pagels Funeral

The Patriot Guard Riders will provide a flag line at the funeral for 67-year-old Vietnam Veteran Lynn Pagels, formerly of West Point on Monday, an escort to the Mount Hope Cemetery and a flag line at the graveside service.

Pagels enlisted in the Navy in 1968 and served for four years in the Vietnam War. After his military service, he always owned a motorcycle and took part in charity rides and had many loyal biker friends.

Pagels’ family has requested the Patriot Guard take part Monday. Those taking part should be at the staging area at 9:15 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. All riders need helmets.

Lynn Pagels was born in West Point to Loren and Norma (Walraven) Pagels. He graduated from West Point High School in 1967.

After his service he moved to Omaha, where he met Joan VanDyke and was married from 1982-2000.

In Omaha he worked for Porter Truck Repair and moved to Ft Worth, TX in 1986 where he took a position with Freightliner Trucking Company.

Lynn was a mechanic at heart who enjoyed working with motorized vehicles. He was an avid biker who took his Harley Davidson to Sturgis, SD and many points of interest in the United States. After living in the Ft Worth area for 31 years, Lynn passed away peacefully among family and friends. They remember him as very friendly, congenial, and generous. He would stop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need.