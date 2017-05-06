Oakland Mercy Hospital Joins NeHII – Nebraska Health Information Exchange

Oakland Mercy Hospital recently joined hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the state of Nebraska and western Iowa as a member of Nebraska’s state designated health information exchange known as Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NeHII). Oakland Mercy Hospital is a non-profit, community-based health care facility. Oakland Mercy Hospital and its associated clinics are committed to providing quality health care to the residents of Burt and surrounding counties by offering a broad spectrum of services and programs enhanced by caring professionals.

We are pleased to be online with NeHII, said Jayma Brown, RN, Director of Nursing, Oakland Mercy Hospital.” We believe this use of technology will continue to enhance care by eliminating duplication of services and procedures, and improve quality, safety and efficiency of the care we provide to our patients. NeHII will also give healthcare providers a way to access a patient’s medical information whether seeking care in Oakland or elsewhere in Nebraska, ultimately, enhancing healthcare across the nation.”

NeHII, using health data from its’ participating members, provides a comprehensive view of the patient’s medical history. NeHII’s system allows the information to be available in emergencies or in the event that an Oakland Mercy patient receives care from a doctor or hospital in another part of the state.

“It is with great enthusiasm we welcome the Oakland Mercy provider community to NeHII. Their participation reflects their commitment to improvement in patient care coordination and facilitating safer and more efficient exchange of patient information between providers” said Dr. Michael Westcott, President of the NeHII Board of Directors.

Patient participation in NeHII is optional. While Oakland Mercy and NeHII would like everyone to recognize the benefits of participation, a patient may decide not to share their medical information and may opt-out of the exchange simply by contacting NeHII.

Our continued goal is to enhance patient care, quality, safety and efficiency at Oakland Mercy Hospital and though our partnership with NeHII, we believe are continuing to accomplish our goal.”