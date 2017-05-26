Oakland Man Bound Over To District Court On Murder Charge

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Cuming County Court Judge Michael Long ordered 27-year-old Derek Olson, of Oakland to face charges of second degree murder, accessory to a felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony, first degree arson and cruelty to an animal.

The Sioux City Journal also reports Olson will remain held on $1-million bond with his arraignment set for July 6th.

Olson is charged in the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock, whose body was found March 11th in his home which had been set on fire.

Olson has been accused of stabbing Warnock to death before the house was set on fire.

Court documents say Olson and his father Jody Olson had been at Warnock’s home before being pulled over in a traffic stop in Dakota County the same day the house fire was reported.