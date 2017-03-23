Oakland-Craig students with disabilities use new sensory room

OAKLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Students at Oakland-Craig Public School who have sensory impairments and other disabilities are using the school’s new sensory room to relax.

According to reports, students on the Autism spectrum, as well as students with attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, have had access to the room for the past month.

The sensory room is designed to give those students who have difficulty performing in traditional education environments a sensory break in order to help them tune out sensory distractions while focusing in the classroom.

The room includes different equipment tailored to different sensory systems, including a swing, trampoline, deep pressure squeezer and weighted blankets.

Occupational therapist Ashley Johnson currently works with around 15 students in the room.

Principal Jess Bland says she’s already seeing a positive impact.