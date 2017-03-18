Numerous weapons seized in Saunders County search warrant

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office seized numerous weapons following a search warrant executed on Thursday in rural Saunders County. Three people were arrested including 36-year-old Christopher Frommie, 28-year-old Lindsay Blair and 32-year-old Heather Morgan.

The charges among them include 15 counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of defaced firearm, 4 counts of possession of a destructive device, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; 3 counts of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also assisting in the case was the III Corp Drug Task Force, Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.