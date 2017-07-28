Northeast to offer medication aide course in West Point

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250693 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Northeast Community College | July 28, 2017
WEST POINT – Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three credit Medication Aide class in West Point beginning next month.

The course (HLTH 1120/17F & CRN #14823) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, August 14-September 14, from 5-9 p.m. at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, 430 N. Monitor Street, in West Point, although the first class will meet at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus in West Point, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue, in Room 201. An additional class will also be held Saturday, September 9, from 12-5 p.m. Mary Dickson is the instructor.

This course is designed to prepare students to assume the role and responsibilities of a Medication Aide working in a nursing facility. The course includes information regarding medication administration, pharmacology rules and regulations, classification of drugs, orders, storage abbreviations and an overview of commonly used drugs and documentation.

Cost of each class is $340.50 for Nebraska residents. Textbooks are available for purchase for $38.79 by calling the Hawks Shop on the Norfolk campus, 402-844-7140.

To register for either class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
