Northeast to offer Healthcare Courses, Workshops and Session later this month

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer several Heartsaver courses later this month.

Heartsaver Adult CPR/AED (HLTH 5140/17F & #60113) will meet Saturday, November 18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 101, on the Norfolk campus.

The course is a modular CPR course that teaches how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking for responsive and non-responsive adults. The general public is the target audience for this course. The application and use of the automated, electronic defibrillator (AED) is also included.

Cost of the course, with instructor Landon Grothe, is $40.

Hearsaver CPR/AED Adult/Child/Infant (HLTH 5150/17F & CRN #60115) will meet Saturday, November 18, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the same location.

The Heartsaver CPR course is a modular CPR course that teaches how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking for responsive and non-responsive adults, children and infants. The general public is the target audience for this course. The application and use of the automated, electronic defibrillator (AED) is also included.

A book is available at the Hawks Shop in the Northeast Student Center, 402-844-7140. Cost of the course, with instructor Bradley Korth, is $60.

Heartsaver First Aid (HLTH 5105/17F & CRN #60117) will be held Saturday, November 18, from 1-4 p.m., in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 101.

The Heartsaver First Aid course teaches how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Course content includes: general principles, medical emergencies, and injury emergencies. First Aid course topics may include: rescuer duties; victim and rescuer safety; phoning for help; finding the problem; after the emergency; breathing problems; choking; bad allergic reactions; heart attack; fainting; diabetes and low blood sugar; stroke; seizures; shock; wounds’ head, neck, and spine injury; broken bones and sprains; burns and electrocution; bites and stings; temperature-related emergencies; and poison emergencies. This course is designed for any person who wants to learn these important lifesaving skills, and for those who have a duty to respond to a first aid or cardiac emergency because of job responsibilities or regulatory requirements.

A Heartsaver First Aid course certification card will be issued upon successful completion. A book is available at the Hawks Shop in the Northeast Student Center, 402-844-7140.

Cost of the course, with Bradley Korth the instructor, is $40.

Heartsaver First Aid/CPR/AED Adult/Child/Infant (HLTH 5130 & CRN #60094) will meet Saturday, November 18, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the same location.

The Heartsaver First Aid and CPR and AED Adult, Child and Infant course combines techniques in First Aid and CPR/AED situations. It teaches rescuers to recognize and treat cardiac arrest and choking for adult, child and infant victims as well as use an AED and first aid. The course teaches management of certain environmental reactions, allergic reactions, cuts, wounds, bites and various situations requiring treatment.

Upon completion, the student will have an understanding of first aid care and basic CPR/AED procedures for an adult, child and infant.

Cost of the course, with Bradley Korth the instructor, is $80.

Heartsaver CPR/AED Child/Infant (HLTH 5155/17F & CRN #60112) will meet Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the same location.

This is a CPR and AED course that teaches how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking for responsive and non-responsive adults. The general public is the target audience for this course. The application and use of the automated, electronic defibrillator (AED) is also included. A book is available at the Hawks Shop in the Northeast Student Center, 402-844-7140.

Cost of the course, with Bradley Korth, is $40.

Pre-registration is required for all Heartsaver classes. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

November 3, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Brandi Fuchs (402) 844-7702

Northeast to provide more EMS workshops in area communities

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College in Norfolk has announced several free, one-session workshops for emergency medical service technicians during the month of November.

The workshops are offered for three continuing education credits. They will be held from 7-10 p.m. All workshops will be conducted in local fire halls.

There is no need to pre-register. The workshops, dates and locations include:

Continuous Positive

Air Pressure (CPAP) Monday, November 20 Battle Creek

Stroke Tuesday, November 21 West Point

Infection Control Tuesday, November 21 Neligh

Back to Basics Monday, November 27 Winside

Rural Trauma Tuesday, November 28 Crofton

This program is funded in whole or in part with public funds provided through the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services System Emergency Medical Services Program.

For additional information, call the Allied Health Department, Northeast Community College, at (402) 844-7702.

Northeast Community College to offer BLS for healthcare provider session

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer another Heart Code – BLS for Healthcare Provider Online & Skills Session course, beginning soon.

The first portion of this course (HLTH 5300/17F & CRN #60118) is web-based and is available on-line

24 hours a day. The skills session meets Wednesday, November 22, from 6-10 p.m., in the Ag/Allied Health building, Room 135, on the Norfolk campus.

The Basic Life Support course is designed to provide a wide variety of healthcare professionals the ability to recognize life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking. This course is designed for the first time or renewal certification and has two parts for completion.

Part 1 provides a flexible alternative to classroom training. Part 2 is a skills session where hands on practice and competency testing are completed with a Certified AHA Instructor. When online Part 1 is completed, students will register for the Skills Sessions. Participants are to bring their online completion certificate (Part 1 completed within the last 60 days) to the Skills Session for which they have registered.

Online key codes for Part 1 are available at the Hawks Shop in the Student Center on the Norfolk campus, (402) 844-7140. NOTE: Participants need to bring their AHA Part 1 Health Care Provider Online Course Completion Certificate to be admitted to the Skills Session. No textbook is required for this class.

Cost of the class, with Trever O’Brien the instructor, is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer additional Heart Code – Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid On-line Skills Sessions.

Three testing sessions – Heartsaver CPR/AED/First Aid (HLTH 5130/17F & CRN #60119); Heartsaver CPR/AED – Adult, Infant and Child (HLTH 5150/17F & CRN #60121); Heartsaver First Aid (HLTH 5105/17F & CRN #60120) will be held Wednesday, November 22, from 6-10 p.m. in the Ag/Allied Health building, Room 135, on the Norfolk campus.

The Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid course CPR/AED (testing sessions will cover any of the combinations as listed above) – teaching rescuers to recognize and treat cardiac arrest and choking for adults, children and infant victims, use an AED and First Aid – teaching management of certain environmental reactions; allergic reactions, cuts, wounds, bites, and various situations requiring treatments.

The on-line course is designed for the first time or renewal certification. This course is accessible 24 hours a day and provides a flexible alternative to classroom training for the course itself. After completing this course, students are eligible to register for the testing session. Online key codes for Part 1 (online course) are available at the Hawks Shop in the Norfolk campus Student Center, (402)-844-7140. Students will need to bring their AHA Online Course Completion Certificate (within 60 days) to be admitted to the Skills Testing Session. No textbook is required for this class.

Cost of the testing session, with Trever O’Brien the instructor, is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.