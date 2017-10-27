Northeast to hold classes in mid-November at West Point, Norfolk, and Hartington Campuses

WEST POINT – A class next month at Northeast Community College in West Point will give participants the chance to create their own jewelry.

Jewelry Making (HOEC 5135/17F & CRN #60418) meets Thursday, November 16, from 7-9 p.m. in Room 207 of the West Point extended campus, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue.

In this class, participants will learn how to create a custom-fit bracelet and a pair of earrings. The skills taught in the class will enable participants to assemble their own custom jewelry on their own. All supplies are included in the cost of the class.

Cost of the class, with Judy Mutzenberger the instructor, is $29.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

WEST POINT – Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a new class soon for those struggling to find new ways to style their children’s hair.

Kids’ Hairstyling (HORC 5140/17F & CRN #60278) will be held Tuesday, November 14, from 7-9 p.m. in Room 201 of the West Point Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue.

In this hands-on class, instructor Terri Johnson will teach participants how to create the right hairstyle for their child while demonstrating different styles such as ponytails, braids and buns. They will also learn about proper hair care and products. They will also learn to style hair on the class’s models.

Cost for the course is $20.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

NORFOLK – A course on cake decorating will be offered by Northeast Community College next month.

Basic Cake Decorating I (HOEC 5180/17F & CRN #60512) will be held Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. in Room 105A of the Weller Building on the Norfolk campus.

In this beginner level course, participants will use buttercream frosting and a little expertise to turn a basic cake or cupcake into a gorgeous dessert. Participants will receive instruction on how to prepare several different types of buttercream as well as how to prepare all types of cake edging, cupcake swirls, flowers and borders. They will learn key elements to complementing buttercream, including icing cakes, pressure control piping and food color application.

A cake, cupcake and decorating kit (includes tips, spatula, cake scrapers and a flower nail) are included in the cost of the class.

Cost of the class, with Jessica Dvorak the instructor, is $49.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will hold a class next month for those who want

to recertify their CPR instructor cards.

CPR Instructor Renewal (HLTH 5400/17F & CRN #60111), will be held Tuesday, November 14, from 6-10 p.m. in the in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 101.

This American Heart Association course is a re-certification for current CPR instructors. Any new materials and procedures will be included in this four-hour class. Students must bring their current instructor card to class.

Trevor O’Brien is the instructor of this class. Cost is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will be hosting a beginning Microsoft Outlook course next month.

Microsoft Outlook 2016 – Level I (INFO 5130/17F & CRN #60203) will be held Tuesday and Thursday, November 14 and 16, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus.

Microsoft Outlook is the email client and personal information organizer that allows users to check, sort and organize emails. However, that is only the start of what can be done with Outlook. In this course, participants will learn to work with calendars, scheduling appointments and meetings and organizing contacts in addition to working with messages.

Cost of the class, with Stacy Anderson the instructor, is $60.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

HARTINGTON – The Hartington regional office of Northeast Community College will offer a cupcake decorating class next month.

Decorate Cupcakes (HOEC 5100/17F & CRN #60498) will be held Tuesday, November 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Hartington City Library, 106 S. Broadway Ave.

In this course, participants will learn how to decorate cupcakes like those seen in cupcake stores. They will learn how to make icing, which tools to use, how to use the tool properly and how to decorate cupcakes using swirls and other designs. Equipment and ingredients are provided, and participants will take home their own set of decorated cupcakes.

Cost of the class, with Jane Sayler the instructor, is $45.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (800) 348-9033 ext. 7000, or (402) 844-7000.

HARTINGTON – The Hartington regional office of Northeast Community College will offer a Thanksgiving-themed baking class for kids in Wausa next month.

Holiday Baking (HOEC 5100/17F & CRN #60368) will be held Thursday, November 16, from 4-6 p.m. at Lincoln Township Library, 603 E. Norris St, in Wausa.

In this course, kids will learn how to make special Thanksgiving treats. They will learn the basics of measuring and the steps to make a special treat. The course is suitable for those in grades third through eighth.

Cost of the class, with Jamie Kimmons the instructor, is $20.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (800) 348-9033 ext. 7000, or (402) 844-7000.