Northeast to hold classes at West Point, Norfolk, and Hartington Campuses in November

WEST POINT – A new class next month at Northeast Community College in West Point will give participants the chance to create Christmas ornaments for the upcoming holiday season.

Musical Christmas Ornament (HOEC 5135/17F & CRN #60187) meets Tuesday, November 7, from 6:30-9 p.m. in Room 201 of the West Point extended campus, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue.

In this class, participants will make two beautiful star Christmas ornaments using sheet music. These ornaments make great holiday gifts, and all supplies are included in the cost of the class.

Cost of the class, with Brenda Nissen the instructor, is $29.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

WEST POINT – A class on pie baking is coming to Northeast Community College in West Point in November.

Pie Baking (HOEC 5100/17F & CRN #60417) meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, at West Point’s Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Avenue, in the kitchen area.

Participants will get ready for the holidays by learning how to make pumpkin pie and individual apple pies. During the class, Instructor Judy Mutzenberger will share how to make pies while teaching tips and tricks to make the process quicker. Ideas for finishing off the top of the pie with decorations will also be discussed.

Participants are asked to bring one Granny Smith apple or any tart apple and one rolling pin, if they own one. The remaining ingredients will be supplied in the cost of the class.

Cost of the class is $30.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer an introductory email course next month.

Basic Email (INFO 5135/17F & CRN #60201) will be held Tuesday, November 7, from 1-4 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center (LLC). Stacy Anderson is the instructor.

In this course, participants will learn the basics of using email. They will explore the various email accounts available, learn features such as send and receive, create contact lists, track messages, create auto-signatures and reply to and forward email messages.

Students must have a working knowledge of computers and be able to use a keyboard and mouse. The class is taught at a very relaxed pace, and participants will receive significant hands-on practice of each concept.

Cost is $30.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer two Basic Life Support (BLS) courses for healthcare providers in November.

BLS for Healthcare Provider Course (HLTH 5300/17F & CRN #60097) will be held Saturday, November 4, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Room 105 of the Arlo Worth Building on the Norfolk campus.

This course is designed to provide a wide variety of healthcare professionals the ability to recognize a number of life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, use an AED and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. A BLS for Healthcare Providers course certification card will be issued upon successful completion.

Cost of this class, with Trever O’Brien the instructor, is $60. The textbook for the course is available in the Hawks Shop in the Northeast Student Center, (402) 844-7140.

BLS for Healthcare Provider Renewal (HLTH 5305/17F & CRN #60110) will be held Wednesday, November 8, from 6-10 p.m. in Room 101 of the Arlo Worth Building.

Designed for a wide variety of healthcare professionals, this course is designed to refresh skills related to recognizing several life-threatening emergencies, providing CPR, using an AED and relieving choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. Participants are asked to bring their current certification card to the class.

The required textbook is available at the Hawks Shop at the Northeast Student Center, (402) 844-7140.

Cost of the class, with Bradley Korth the instructor, is $40.

Pre-registration is required for both classes. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer another one credit course in electrical licensing in November.

Electrical Licensing I (ELTR 2015/17F & CRN #14440) will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, November 7-16, from 6:30-10 p.m. in the Applied Technology building, Room 115 A/B.

In this class, Instructor Dan Frohberg will cover a minimum of eight hours on code with the additional eight hours on related topics. These classes, tailored to fit needs and requirements, will also cover the changes in the National Electrical Code and Calculations. They are also used for education hours needed for licensing.

Cost of the course is $113.50.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will offer another intensive six-week Professional Truck Driving course beginning next month.

The course (TRDR 5100/17F & CRN #60033/60034) will be held Monday-Friday, November 6-December 19, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Utility Line/Truck Driving building, Room 104, across from Northeast’s main campus in Norfolk.

In this course, students will learn to operate articulated vehicles in a training environment that includes driving on city streets, two-lane and interstate highways. The program includes 240 contact hours, 44-plus hours of behind the wheel training and 190 hours of classroom, lab and observation.

Students will go for night drives and long runs. This means being gone for a week, overnights and

14-hour days.

Cost for the course, with Ed Lewis and Ryan Cook the instructors, is $1,995. Tuition does not include the cost of books, Department of Transportation physical, drug screen, MVR report, learner’s permit or the CDL license. Financial assistance is available through the Community College GAP Assistance Program for students meeting income guidelines. For more information, call (402) 844-7245.

To register for the course, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – A snowman painting class is coming to Northeast Community College later this month.

Snowman Painting (ARTS 5163/17F & CRN #60202) will be held Thursday, November 9, from 6-9 p.m. in Room 105A of the Weller Building on the Norfolk campus.

In this class, students will create a Frosty the Snowman portrait. Instructor Heather Gates will guide participants through painting the snowman and adding a bit of sparkle.

Supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the course. Cost of the class is $35.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

HARTINGTON – The Hartington regional office of Northeast Community College will offer crochet classes for adults and kids in Hartington next month.

Basic Crochet for Beginners – Winter Ear Warmers (HOEC 5130/17F & CRN #60388) will be held Thursday, November 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Hartington Public Library, 106 S. Broadway Ave.

Suitable for children in grades three through eight, this class will teach participants how to read a pattern as they receive hands-on instruction to complete a project. Participants will make winter ear warmers. Supplies that will need to be brought to class include a “K” crochet hook, one skein of Red Heart yarn in your choice of color and scissors.

Cost of the class is $20.

Crochet – Winter Pom-Pom Hat (HOEC 5130/17F & CRN #60388) will be held on the same day from 6:15-8:15 p.m. in the same location.

In this class, participants will make a winter pom-pom hat as they learn to read a pattern and receive hands-on instruction. Supplies participants will need to bring to class include an “N” crochet hook, two skeins of Lion Brand Hometown USA or Lion Brand Wool-ease yarn in your choice of color and scissors.

Cost of the class is $30.

Rebecca Baehr is the instructor for both classes.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000 or (800) 348-9033, ext. 7000.

HARTINGTON – The Hartington regional office of Northeast Community College will offer an introductory course on the iPad next month in Hartington and Wausa.

IPad Basics will be offered twice. The first option (INFO 5160/17F & CRN #60394) will be held Tuesday, November 7, from 6-9 p.m. at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, 501 S. Broadway Ave., in Hartington. The second option (INFO 5160/17F & CRN #60395) will meet Tuesday, November 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Lied Lincoln Township Library, 105 Hampton Street, in Wausa.

Students will learn how to use an IPad for emailing, browsing the web, managing time, getting directions, taking notes, taking photos and listening to music. Free applications that can be downloaded to the device will also be discussed.

Cost of the class, with Mandy Hochstein the instructor, is $30.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (800) 348-9033 ext. 7000, or (402) 844-7000.