Northeast to continue to host Nebraska high school state journalism contest

BY Northeast Community College | May 18, 2017
Jay Bellar, Battle Creek, a member of the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors, congratulates Hannah Klemme, Omaha Skutt Catholic High School, on her first place finish in Class A Advertising during the 2016 Nebraska State Journalism Championships at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The NSAA has awarded Norfolk and Northeast Community College a three-year contract to hold the state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska High School State Journalism Championships will be returning to Norfolk.

The Norfolk Area Sports Council (NASC) and Northeast Community College, which have partnered to host the past three Nebraska School Activities Association-sanctioned State Journalism Championships, learned Thursday that the NSAA awarded the community of Norfolk a new, three-year contract.

The State Journalism Championships will be held in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus in April 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Dr. Jim Tenopir, executive director of the NSAA, said Norfolk out-bid a proposal by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Norfolk,’’ Tenopir said. “Norfolk has done a very good job.’’

Mike Fuehrer, sports development manager for NASC, said he is extremely pleased and grateful to Northeast Community College.

“We are absolutely elated with this news. This past April, the state championship drew 400 students in all classes from throughout the state,” he said. “Journalism is growing at the NSAA. In fact, there is consideration for a third class in the future. The economic impact of hosting events like this is priceless the Norfolk Area.’’

Fuehrer said he continues to be impressed with partnerships that are developing in the community that are leading to the creation of events in the Norfolk Area.

“Our office needs access to facilities to bid on events,’’ he said. “We are very grateful to Northeast Community College, and, in particular, Dr. Michael Chipps (president), Steve Morton (dean of student life) and their staffs, who have opened their doors for this championship.’’

Hundreds of students from approximately 60 Nebraska high schools took part in the most recent journalism contest at Northeast. Individual awards were presented in several categories ranging from advertising to editorial cartooning to news writing to yearbook.

