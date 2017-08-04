Northeast offering classes at Norfolk Campus

August 4, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

Basic woodworking to be offered at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will offer a one credit hour Basic Woodworking and Lab course beginning this month.

The class (CNST 1060/1070/17F & CRN #14614/14615) will be held Mondays, from August 21-October 9, from 5:30-8:50 p.m. in the Applied Technology building, Rooms 158/190, on the Norfolk campus.

Participants may pick their projects in this class taught by Don Burke. Projects may range from birdhouses to china hutches. Students should bring their plans and materials to the first night of class.

Participants must register for both the class and lab with a cost of $113.50

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.

–###–

August 4, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

Northeast Community College plans welding class in new semester

NORFOLK – Welding courses offered through Northeast Community College enhance the skill level for the fundamental welder or give a solid background and overview of welding for the non-welder. As a result, the College’s Applied Technology Division will offer a two-credit welding course beginning in late August.

Introduction to Welding (WELD 1990/16F & CRN #13555) will be held Wednesdays, August 23-October 11, from 6-9 p.m. in the Weller building, Room 101, on the Norfolk campus.

In this course, John Knapp, Northeast welding instructor, will present theory and safety of the welding field and assist students with hands-on experience with the major welding and cutting processes. Purchasing agents, plant managers, distributor sales personnel, quality assurance people, administrators and counselors at schools and others will gain an understanding of welding that will make them more proficient at their job that involves welding related activities.

Supplies that will be needed include: a helmet, welding cap, clear safety glasses, pliers, needle nose pliers, carbon steel wire brush, welding coat or leathers, cutting goggles, and welding gloves.

Cost of the course is $227.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.

–###–

August 4, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

Machinist fundamentals course coming to Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will be the site of a Machinist Fundamentals I class that begins later this month.

The class (INDT 1060/17F & CRN #14608) will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, August 21-October 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Applied Technology building, Room 117/120. Steve Wagner is the instructor of the three-credit-hour class with a cost of $340.50

Students in this class will learn basic machinist theory required for simple lathe, milling machine, and grinding operations. Classroom theory on measuring and laying out metals, sawing, filing, drilling, reaming, threading, and grinding will also be included.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.

–###–

August 4, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

Small engine, motorcycle, ATV maintenance and repair course to be held at Northeast College

NORFOLK – The Applied Technology Division at Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer a hands-on course in Small Engine, Motorcycle, All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Maintenance and Repair beginning soon.

The two-credit course (DESL 1990/17F & CRN #11739) will be held Mondays, August 21-October 9, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., in the Diesel Technology building, Room 103.

In this course, students will learn how to save money by making their own repairs to ATVs, motorcycles, lawn mowers, chain saws, snow blowers and other small engines. They will develop the skills needed to inspect, test, repair and maintain nearly anything with a small engine. The class, which is suitable for beginning and advanced students, includes lab time to work on hands-on projects.

Cost of the course, with James Jones the instructor, is $227.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.