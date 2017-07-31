Randolph mayor charged with child sexual abuse

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251029 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 31, 2017
RANDOLPH, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.

Court records say 61-year-old Dwayne Schutt (shuht) has bonded out of custody.

He declined to comment Monday when reached at a Randolph number listed for him in court records.

Schutt’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A court appearance for Schutt is scheduled Wednesday in Hartington.

Schutt has been mayor of Randolph since 2011. The Cedar County city has about 940 residents.

