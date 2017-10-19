Northeast Nebraska man pleads not guilty in wife’s shooting death

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266856 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 19, 2017
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of shooting and killing his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts.

Reports say 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed written pleas Monday in Dakota County District Court to the murder charge, as well as first-degree domestic assault and a felony weapons count.

No trial date has been set, but a judge scheduled a pretrial conference for Dec. 1.

Chen remains in jail on $1.25 million bail.

Police say he shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

