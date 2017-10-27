Northeast music department plans Pops Concert

NORFOLK – The music department at Northeast Community College encourages you to experience music in November as the 2017 concert series continues with a Pops Concert.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center Theatre. The Northeast chamber choir, Ebony & Crimson, and the Northeast Jazz Machine will perform. The Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble will also take the stage.

Ebony & Crimson, under the direction of Dr. Michael Patch, music instructor and director of choral activities, will perform various pop songs. Margaret Schultz is the accompanist.

The Jazz Machine, the college jazz band, is under the direction of Kevin McLouth, director of instrumental studies. It will perform traditional jazz selections, such as shuffle and bossa nova. The Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble will perform selections from Steve Allen, the Beatles, and Count Basie.

Both college music audition groups perform at various events and go on tour in the spring to area schools, and performs at Northeast Community College concerts.

The Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble, incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1980, promotes public interest in big band jazz and allows local and area musicians to continue their performance experience. The ensemble also raises funds for deserving Northeast Community College music students and provides monetary support for the college’s music department activities and ensembles.

The November 5 Pops Concert is free and open to the public.