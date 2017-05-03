Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend

NORFOLK – The red carpet will soon be rolled out for filmmaking students at Northeast Community College. Students in the College’s digital cinema and media program will debut their capstone film projects this weekend.

Seven sophomore students have individually created four documentaries and three short films. They will premiere on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m., at Norfolk 7 Theatre, 1000 Riverside Boulevard, in Norfolk.

Nancy Sutton-Smith, mass media instructor, said the Capstone class is the culmination of two-years of instruction in pre-production, production, and post-production in the digital cinema portion of Northeast’s media arts degree. Digital cinema students take classes in camera and lighting, scriptwriting, field production, video editing, media graphics, and two dimensional (2D) and three dimensional (3D) motion.

“The semester-long Capstone class required students to write a film, plan the production, hire the actors, produce a trailer, make a poster, and edit it in Adobe Premiere Pro, using Adobe After Effects for titles and extra motion effects. They had to do everything a professional video or movie project would require to be entered into a film festival or presented to a broadcast entity,” said Sutton-Smith.

Students whose films will debut on Saturday are Koleton Boston, Sioux City, IA; Daniel Ebmeier, Laurel; Garrett Heikes, Wayne; Tiffany Jacobson, Norfolk; Seth Johanson, Pierce; Bryce Meis, Winside; and Monika Zuch, Fremont.

In addition to Sutton-Smith, other Northeast media arts instructors include Brian Anderson, Anthony Beardslee and Timothy Miller.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.

For more information, log on to http://suttonbaymediaco.wixsite.com/northeastdigitalcine