Northeast Community College to offer nurse aide courses in West Point and Norfolk

WEST POINT – Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three credit Nurse Aide class in West Point beginning next month.

The class (NURA 1110/17A & CRN #30420) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, May 15-June 29, from 12-4:30 p.m. as well as Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Class meets at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, 430 N. Monitor Street, in West Point, although the first class will meet at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue. Mary Dickson is the instructor.

Students will learn the basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility. Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing this examination and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be place on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure Credential Division.

Cost of the class is $328.50 for Nebraska residents, $331.50 for Iowa and South Dakota residents, and $436.50 for non-residents. The textbook and workbook are available for purchase for $56.18 and $16.05 at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus office, West Point.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will hold another Nurse Aide course beginning next month.

The course (NURA 1110/17A & CRN #30437) will meet Wednesdays and Fridays, May 17-June 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in Room 104/115 in the Arlo Wirth Building on the Norfolk campus. Theresa Wiese is the instructor.

This course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. The class combines classroom lecture and laboratory application for the development of basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age in a long-term care facility.

Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing this examination and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.

Cost of the course is $328.50. An additional $45 fee will be required is a student chooses to register to take the Certified Nursing Assistant exam at the end of the course. A book is also available at the Hawks Shop, which is located in the Student Center on the Norfolk campus, (402) 844-7140.

The class cannot be registered for online. To register for the course, call (402) 844-7265.