Northeast Community College to offer Basic Auto Body Theory course

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will offer an auto body theory course and lab starting next month.

Basic Auto Body Theory I and Lab (AUTB 2055/2065/17A & CRN #30355/30357) will be held Saturdays, July 8-29, from 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Weller Building, Rooms #123/125 on the Norfolk campus.

This one-credit hour course has been redesigned and updated to provide an opportunity for students to learn and adopt methods to restore vehicles. Topics include panel adjustment, rust repair, dent repair, sheet metal replacement, priming, sanding, painting and buffing.

Participants must sign up for theory and lab classes. Cost of the course, with Joe Barg the instructor, is $109.50.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7265.