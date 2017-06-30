Northeast Community College to close early on July 3; fall registration continues

NORFOLK, NE – In observance of Independence Day, all offices at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, will close on Monday, July 3, at 3 p.m. The college and its extended campuses will re-open Wednesday, July 5, at 8 a.m.

While second session summer classes at Northeast begin on Monday, July 10, registration sessions for the Fall 2017 Semester continue. Fall classes begin Monday, August 21.

Registration sessions will be held in the College Welcome Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk on Thursday, July 6, at 5:15 p.m.; Monday, July 17, at 8:45 a.m.; Friday, August 4, at 8:45 a.m.; and Wednesday, August 9, at 1:45 p.m.

Students who plan to take the majority of their classes at Northeast’s extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City or West Point are asked to contact the specific location to make an appointment for New Student Registration.

Students will meet with advisors to plan class schedules at the registration sessions.

Bradley Ranslem, director of admissions, said new, incoming students are reminded that their official placement test scores must be on file at Northeast Community College before registration. If the student has not taken an official placement, he or she is encouraged to contact the Northeast Testing Center at (402) 844-7281 or the extended campus in South Sioux City at (402) 241-6400 to schedule an appointment to complete the test prior to registration.

“Those completing the testing prior to registration will expedite the registration process and finish earlier than those who haven’t been tested,” Ranslem said.

Any student who has not attended Northeast in the past or is not a current student, should call the Admissions Office at (402) 844-7260 to fill out an application and sign up for a registration session.

An orientation session for new students on the Norfolk campus is planned for Sunday, August 20, from

12–4:30 p.m. It will begin in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium.

For additional information, call the Northeast Community College Admission’s Office at (402) 844-7260 or email www.admission@northeast.edu.