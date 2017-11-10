Northeast Community College FAFSA completion days to be held in West Point

WEST POINT, NE – College-bound students and their parents intimidated by the financial aid process are encouraged to sign up for personalized assistance during upcoming Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) Completion Days at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus in West Point.

Staff from Northeast’s financial aid office will offer personalized assistance in filling out the FAFSA on Tuesday, November 21, from 3-7 p.m., at the Northeast Extended Campus in West Point, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue.

The Department of Education (ED) reports that students/parents are now required to establish a Federal Student Aid (FSA) identification, which is made up of a username and password. The FSA ID identifies a person as someone who has the right to access their own personal identification on ED websites such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov.

Parents of a dependent student will need their own FSA ID if they want to sign their child’s FAFSA electronically. Parents with more than one child attending college may use the same FSA ID to sign all applications. FSA ID’s are used to sign legally binding documents electronically. It has the same legal status as a written signature. The Department of Education warns that an FSA ID should never be disclosed – not even to someone helping a person fill out the FAFSA.

During the one-on-one sessions, students and their parents will receive help in completing the FAFSA on the web. The FSA user name and password, completed 2016 federal tax returns, and W-2’s for both the parent(s) and student are required. A computer lab will be available for students to use to complete the FAFSA with a counselor’s assistance.

Students and their parents planning to attend the sessions in West Point are asked to call (402) 372-2269 or email westpoint@northeast.edu to schedule an individual appointment for these FAFSA Completion Days. Appointments are available in 30 minute sessions. Times are limited.

“People are often intimidated by the financial aid process, particularly if this is their first application,” said Stacy Dieckman, director of financial aid at Northeast Community College. “We will be here to assist those individuals with each and every stage of filling out the FAFSA.“