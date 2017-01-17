North Platte Man Kills Himself After Police Pursuit

A law enforcement pursuit ended Sunday afternoon with a North Platte man killing himself.
37-year-old Robert Mills, who was wanted for a felony warrant was reported crossing the Buffalo Bill Viaduct. When North Platte police tried to contact him, he ran into an ally where police say he shot himself.
Mills’ death will be investigated by a grand jury, as required by state law whenever someone dies in custody or while being apprehended.
According to court records, Mills was supposed to be sentenced in December on charges of third-degree sexual assault, child abuse and being a habitual criminal.
Court records indicate a warrant was issued after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Dec. 19th.